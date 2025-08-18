250818-N-VO134-1034 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 18, 2025) U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces center, presides over the ceremony as Sri Lankan Navy Commodore KMH Bettage left, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, salutes Italian Navy Capt. Andrea Bielli, right, incoming commander of CTF 154, during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
Italy Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force
