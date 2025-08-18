Italy Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Combined Task Force 154

MANAMA, Bahrain –The Italian Navy assumed command of a multinational maritime training task force during a change of command ceremony, presided over by Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Aug. 18.



Sri Lankan Navy Commodore KMH Bettage turned over command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154 to Italian Navy Commodore Andrea Bielli.



During Bettage’s tenure, CTF 154 conducted monthly Maritime Security Enhancement Training (MSET) events, reaching full operational capability. The task force also executed Operation Northern Readiness—a multinational MSET that brought together 82 participants and 21 facilitators from eight nations and two organizations. In total, CTF 154 trained 227 personnel from 22 countries.



“It has been an honor for me, and for the Sri Lankan Navy, to contribute to this important international endeavor,” said Bettage. “Our work strengthened regional partnerships through training, knowledge sharing, and cooperation that will endure well beyond my tenure.”



CTF 154 conducts multinational maritime training at locations across the Middle East, enabling more CMF partner-nations to participate in training opportunities without ships or aircraft, particularly during courses that are facilitated ashore. It organizes training events around five core areas: maritime awareness, maritime law, maritime interdiction, maritime rescue and assistance, and leadership development. Each training opportunity is tailored to meet partner requests ranging from basic to advanced levels. CTF 154’s core staff consists of members from Canada, Egypt, Jordan, Seychelles, Türkiye, and the United States.



“I am deeply honored to assume command of CTF 154,” Bielli said. “We will continue building on the strong foundation set by my predecessor, working openly and transparently with our partners to advance maritime security across the region.”



CTF 154 was established May 2023, and is one of five operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces. CMF’s other task forces include CTF 150 that focuses on maritime security in the Gulf of Oman and Indian Ocean; CTF 151, which leads regional counter-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; and CTF 153 in the Red Sea.



CMF headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 46 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

