Italy Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Multinational Maritime Training Task Force

250818-N-VO134-1002 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 18, 2025) Left to right, Sri Lankan Navy Commodore KMH Bettage, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 153, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces, and Italian Navy Capt. Andrea Bielli, incoming commander of CTF 154, render honors during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)