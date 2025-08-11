156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Francisco Amorós Freire, security forces journeyman with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, reports individuals performing suspicious activity near the main gate during a combat readiness exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 14, 2025. During the combat readiness exercise, the 156th Wing demonstrated its ability to transition from a peacetime to a wartime posture under various Full Spectrum Readiness Framework threat levels while executing Generation, Employment and Sustainment phases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo Velez)