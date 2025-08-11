156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participate in a personnel deployment function during a combat readiness exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 15, 2025. During the combat readiness exercise, the 156th Wing demonstrated its ability to transition from a peacetime to a wartime posture under various Full Spectrum Readiness Framework threat levels while executing Generation, Employment and Sustainment phases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo Velez)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9261435
|VIRIN:
|250815-Z-RD568-3000
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|28.41 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
