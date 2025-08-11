156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, act as opposing forces taking pictures of the main gate during a combat readiness exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 14, 2025. During the combat readiness exercise, the 156th Wing demonstrated its ability to transition from a peacetime to a wartime posture under various Full Spectrum Readiness Framework threat levels while executing Generation, Employment and Sustainment phases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo Velez)