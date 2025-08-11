Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise [Image 5 of 9]

    156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo Velez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Randy Guzman, a security forces craftsman with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, clears a building after a simulated active shooter scenario at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, PRANG, Aug. 15, 2025. During the combat readiness exercise, the 156th Wing demonstrated its ability to transition from a peacetime to a wartime posture during a combat readiness exercise under various Full Spectrum Readiness Framework threat levels while executing Generation, Employment and Sustainment phases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo Velez)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 10:28
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

