U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Randy Guzman, a security forces craftsman with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, clears a building after a simulated active shooter scenario at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, PRANG, Aug. 15, 2025. During the combat readiness exercise, the 156th Wing demonstrated its ability to transition from a peacetime to a wartime posture during a combat readiness exercise under various Full Spectrum Readiness Framework threat levels while executing Generation, Employment and Sustainment phases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo Velez)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9261434
|VIRIN:
|250815-Z-RD568-2002
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|19.94 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Sharymel Montalvo Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.