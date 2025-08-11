156th Wing Combat Readiness Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Randy Guzman, a security forces craftsman with the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, clears a building after a simulated active shooter scenario at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, PRANG, Aug. 15, 2025. During the combat readiness exercise, the 156th Wing demonstrated its ability to transition from a peacetime to a wartime posture during a combat readiness exercise under various Full Spectrum Readiness Framework threat levels while executing Generation, Employment and Sustainment phases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo Velez)