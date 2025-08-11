SV 25 Free Fall Rappel Training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Blake Patrom with Company B, 2nd Infantry Battalion, 3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, rappels under the supervision of Chilean army mountain instructors during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 14, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rosa Ibarra)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9260886
|VIRIN:
|250814-Z-EE425-1144
|Resolution:
|5614x3743
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
