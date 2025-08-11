Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training [Image 7 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training

    ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CHILE

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Rosa Ibarra 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Sgt. Austin Kessler with Company B, 2nd Infantry Battalion, 3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, participates in free fall rappel training under the supervision of Chilean army mountain instructors during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 14, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rosa Ibarra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 15:12
    Photo ID: 9260879
    VIRIN: 250814-Z-EE425-1067
    Resolution: 6462x4308
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Rosa Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training
    SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training
    SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training
    SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training
    SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training
    SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training
    SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training
    SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training
    SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training
    SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training
    SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training
    SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training
    SV 25 Free Fall Rappel Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Partnership
    Rappel
    SV25
    Southern Vanguard 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download