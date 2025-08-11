SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chilean army Cabo segundo Erwin Bustamante, 3rd Division, Mountain Instructor, helps prepare U.S. Army Sgt. Adrian Soto with Company B, 2nd Infantry Battalion, 3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, in free fall rappel training during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 14, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rosa Ibarra)