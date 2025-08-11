SV25 Free Fall Rappel Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Baker Jacob with Company B, 2nd Infantry Battalion, 3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, participates in free fall rappel training under the supervision of Chilean army mountain instructors during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 14, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rosa Ibarra)