U.S. Naval Academy change of command ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, the 66th Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, August 15, 2025. Borgschulte’s command marks the first time in the Naval Academy’s 179 year history that a Marine has served as the Superintendent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Valerie Escobar)