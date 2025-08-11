Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Academy change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Naval Academy change of command ceremony

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Valerie Escobar 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians attend a change of command ceremony at the Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, August 15, 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte’s command marks the first time in the Naval Academy’s 179 year history that a Marine has served as the Superintendent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Valerie Escobar)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 22:39
    Photo ID: 9260471
    VIRIN: 250815-M-UC023-1014
    Resolution: 4604x3069
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Naval Academy change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Valerie Escobar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Academy
    USN
    Marines250
    USMC

