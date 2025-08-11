U.S. Naval Academy change of command ceremony

U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians attend a change of command ceremony at the Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, August 15, 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte’s command marks the first time in the Naval Academy’s 179 year history that a Marine has served as the Superintendent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Valerie Escobar)
08.15.2025
|08.15.2025 22:39
|9260472
|250815-M-UC023-1120
|3662x2441
|5.69 MB
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|2
|0
