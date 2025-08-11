U.S. Naval Academy change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, the 66th Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, applauds U.S. Navy Vice Adm. M. Yvette Davids, the 65th Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, achievements during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, August 15, 2025. Borgschulte’s command marks the first time in the Naval Academy’s 179 year history that a Marine has served as the Superintendent. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Valerie Escobar)