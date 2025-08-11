QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, left, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, and distinguished guests board an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21, on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) off the coast of Camp Pendleton during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4, Aug. 14, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise, involving the integration of multiple units from I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 3rd Fleet, designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)