QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Andrew Koy, left, commanding officer of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), and Cmdr. Kevin Mutai, executive officer of Somerset, watch as an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21, lifts off the flight deck off the coast of Camp Pendleton during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4, Aug. 14, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise, involving the integration of multiple units from I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 3rd Fleet, designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)