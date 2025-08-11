Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset [Image 7 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Distinguished visitors watch as U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, disembark from the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) as part of a scheduled ship tour off the coast of Camp Pendleton during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4, Aug. 14, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise, involving the integration of multiple units from I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 3rd Fleet, designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 20:56
    Photo ID: 9260397
    VIRIN: 250814-N-JS660-2861
    Resolution: 7625x5083
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset
    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset
    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset
    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset
    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset
    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset
    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset
    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset
    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset
    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset
    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Amphibious Exercise

    TAGS

    Amphibious Operations
    BlueGreen
    USS Somerset
    ACV
    QUART

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download