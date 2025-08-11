Distinguished visitors watch as U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, disembark from the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) as part of a scheduled ship tour off the coast of Camp Pendleton during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4, Aug. 14, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise, involving the integration of multiple units from I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 3rd Fleet, designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 20:56
|Photo ID:
|9260397
|VIRIN:
|250814-N-JS660-2861
|Resolution:
|7625x5083
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.