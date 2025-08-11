QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Distinguished visitors watch as a U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicle assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, disembarks from the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) as part of a scheduled ship tour off the coast of Camp Pendleton during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4, Aug. 14, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise, involving the integration of multiple units from I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 3rd Fleet, designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)