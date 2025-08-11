Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset [Image 9 of 11]

    QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Distinguished visitors watch as a U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicle assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, disembarks from the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) as part of a scheduled ship tour off the coast of Camp Pendleton during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.4, Aug. 14, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise, involving the integration of multiple units from I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. 3rd Fleet, designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 20:56
    Photo ID: 9260399
    VIRIN: 250814-N-JS660-2936
    Resolution: 7553x5035
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, QUART 25.4: Navy and Marine Corps Leaders visit Somerset [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious Exercise

    Amphibious Operations
    BlueGreen
    USS Somerset
    ACV
    QUART

