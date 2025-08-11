NAVFAC EXWC Supports the Engineers of Tomorrow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

High school students participating in a weeklong Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Navy Engineering and Construction Camp pose with instructors and volunteers, at Naval Base Ventura County, California, July 25, 2025. Staff from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) participated in the weeklong camp, sharing their expertise and time providing valuable mentorship and support for this immersive experience designed to strengthen and propel interest in a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). (Courtesy photo)