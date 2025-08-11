High school students participating in a weeklong Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Navy Engineering and Construction Camp pose with instructors and volunteers, at Naval Base Ventura County, California, July 25, 2025. Staff from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) participated in the weeklong camp, sharing their expertise and time providing valuable mentorship and support for this immersive experience designed to strengthen and propel interest in a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 17:18
|Photo ID:
|9260071
|VIRIN:
|250723-G-BN624-6266
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.8 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC EXWC Supports the Engineers of Tomorrow [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC EXWC Supports the Engineers of Tomorrow
No keywords found.