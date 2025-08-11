NAVFAC EXWC Supports the Engineers of Tomorrow

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando | High school students participating in a weeklong Society of American Military...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando | High school students participating in a weeklong Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Navy Engineering and Construction Camp pose with instructors and volunteers, at Naval Base Ventura County, California, July 25, 2025. Staff from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) participated in the weeklong camp, sharing their expertise and time providing valuable mentorship and support for this immersive experience designed to strengthen and propel interest in a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) staff shared their expertise and time providing valuable mentorship and support to high school students in the weeklong Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Navy Engineering and Construction Camp.



“I absolutely love this camp! It is one of the highlights of my year!” NAVFAC EXWC Chief Technology Officer Cody Reese, who served as the camp Curriculum Director, said.



“While it is incredibly rewarding to support and mentor the campers, this program also serves as a wonderfully enriching experience for young people to demonstrate just how exciting a career supporting Military Engineering can be, while highlighting the extraordinary contributions you can make as a STEM civilian for the Department of the Navy,” Reese added.



Students from around the country gathered at Naval Base Ventura County, July 20-26, and engaged in hands-on engineering activities under the mentorship and supervision of camp leaders, members of the various base commands, and other volunteers from the local science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) community.



The activities included building and testing concrete beams, cardboard boats, wooden bridges, and other tasks designed to strengthen and propel interest in the STEM field.



“A career in STEM in fun! While it does involve critical thinking, analyzing and problem solving, it is hugely rewarding, especially when you get the honor to serve and support the Fleet and warfighter,” Reese added.