    NAVFAC EXWC Supports the Engineers of Tomorrow [Image 7 of 9]

    NAVFAC EXWC Supports the Engineers of Tomorrow

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    High school students in a weeklong Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Navy Engineering and Construction Camp construct their underwater robots, at the Fathomwerx public-private laboratory at the Port of Hueneme, Calif., July 23, 2025. Staff from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) shared their expertise and time providing valuable mentorship and support for this immersive experience designed to strengthen and propel interest in a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    This work, NAVFAC EXWC Supports the Engineers of Tomorrow [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

