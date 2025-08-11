NAVFAC EXWC Supports the Engineers of Tomorrow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

High school students in a weeklong Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Navy Engineering and Construction Camp race their cardboard boats, at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., July 25, 2025. Staff from Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) shared their expertise and time providing valuable mentorship and support for this immersive experience designed to strengthen and propel interest in a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)