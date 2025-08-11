NHRC Celebrates the Navy Medical Service Corps’ 78th Birthday during Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 14, 2025) Lt. Alaide Cahill, with Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) is presented the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Capt. Kellie McMullen, commanding officer, NHRC. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez)