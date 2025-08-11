NHRC Celebrates the Navy Medical Service Corps’ 78th Birthday during Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 14, 2025) Medical Service Corps (MSC) officers from Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) pose for a photo during a celebration of the MSC’s birthday. For 78 years, the Navy MSC has been safeguarding the health of Sailors and Marines. From providing critical care in combat zones to ensuring wellness at home, NHRC’s MSC officers conduct medical research in support of health readiness. This anniversary honors the dedication and expertise of these healthcare professionals. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez)