Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NHRC Celebrates the Navy Medical Service Corps’ 78th Birthday during Awards Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NHRC Celebrates the Navy Medical Service Corps’ 78th Birthday during Awards Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Danielle Cazarez 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 14, 2025) Medical Service Corps (MSC) officers from Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) pose for a photo during a celebration of the MSC’s birthday. For 78 years, the Navy MSC has been safeguarding the health of Sailors and Marines. From providing critical care in combat zones to ensuring wellness at home, NHRC’s MSC officers conduct medical research in support of health readiness. This anniversary honors the dedication and expertise of these healthcare professionals. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 12:29
    Photo ID: 9259309
    VIRIN: 250814-N-PO071-1273
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 11.88 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHRC Celebrates the Navy Medical Service Corps’ 78th Birthday during Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Danielle Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NHRC Celebrates the Navy Medical Service Corps’ 78th Birthday during Awards Ceremony
    NHRC Celebrates the Navy Medical Service Corps’ 78th Birthday during Awards Ceremony
    NHRC Celebrates the Navy Medical Service Corps’ 78th Birthday during Awards Ceremony
    NHRC Celebrates the Navy Medical Service Corps’ 78th Birthday during Awards Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy, navy medicine, MSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download