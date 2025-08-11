NHRC Celebrates the Navy Medical Service Corps’ 78th Birthday during Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 14, 2025) Capt. Kellie McMullen, commanding officer, Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) awards Lt. Nathan Carnes a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during an award ceremony. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez)