    NHRC Celebrates the Navy Medical Service Corps’ 78th Birthday during Awards Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    NHRC Celebrates the Navy Medical Service Corps’ 78th Birthday during Awards Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Danielle Cazarez 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 14, 2025) Capt. Kellie McMullen, commanding officer, Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) awards Lt. Nathan Carnes a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during an award ceremony. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 12:29
    Photo ID: 9259323
    VIRIN: 250814-N-PO071-6758
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
