SAN DIEGO (Aug. 14, 2025) Capt. David Bacon and Lt. Matthew Peterson of Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) commemorate the Navy Medical Service Corps’ (MSC) 78th birthday with a traditional cake cutting ceremony. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9259315
|VIRIN:
|250814-N-PO071-3548
|Resolution:
|7952x4472
|Size:
|10.06 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NHRC Celebrates the Navy Medical Service Corps’ 78th Birthday during Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Danielle Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.