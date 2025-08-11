Lima Company Crucible

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Cuervo, an instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, instructs recruits during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 15, 2025. The Crucible is the culmination of the knowledge and skills recruits learn throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)