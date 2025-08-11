Lima Company Crucible

Rct. Jose Arocho, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, holds security during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 15, 2025. The Crucible is the culmination of the knowledge and skills recruits learn throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)
