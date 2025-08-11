Lima Company Crucible

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Seung Hur, a drill instructor with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, instructs recruits as they conduct Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 15, 2025. The Crucible is the culmination of the knowledge and skills recruits learn throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)