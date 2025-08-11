Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Crucible [Image 5 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lima Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, patrol during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the O-Course during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 15, 2025. The Crucible is the culmination of the knowledge and skills recruits learn throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)Island, S.C., Aug. 15, 2025. The Crucible is the culmination of the knowledge and skills recruits learn throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 09:26
    Photo ID: 9258723
    VIRIN: 250815-M-FF476-1053
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    DRILL INSTRUCTOR
    crucible
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    We Make Marines
    TRAINING

