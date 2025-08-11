Dogs of Grafenwöhr

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army military working dog Busa, assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, receives loving pets from his handler, Spc. Albino Rodriguez, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 13, 2025. The training reinforces teamwork and enhances the unit’s operational readiness.