Dogs of Grafenwöhr

U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Plush, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, carries her military working dog, Edzsi, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 13, 2025. The training reinforces teamwork and enhances the unit’s operational readiness.