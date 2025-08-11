U.S. Army Spc. Zane Busic, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducts aggressive training with his military working dog, Lucky, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 13, 2025. The training reinforces teamwork and enhances the unit’s operational readiness.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 06:07
|Photo ID:
|9258457
|VIRIN:
|250813-A-PT551-1301
|Resolution:
|4812x6015
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dogs of Grafenwöhr [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.