    Dogs of Grafenwöhr [Image 3 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dogs of Grafenwöhr

    GERMANY

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Zane Busic, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducts aggressive training with his military working dog, Lucky, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 13, 2025. The training reinforces teamwork and enhances the unit’s operational readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 06:07
    Photo ID: 9258458
    VIRIN: 250813-A-PT551-3433
    Resolution: 4608x5760
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogs of Grafenwöhr [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom

