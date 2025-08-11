Dogs of Grafenwöhr

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Zane Busic, a military working dog handler assigned to the Combined Military Working Dog Detachment–Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, conducts aggressive training with his military working dog, Lucky, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 13, 2025. The training reinforces teamwork and enhances the unit’s operational readiness.