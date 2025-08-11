Sgt. Maj. Academy Staff Appointed as Assistant Professors

Sgt. Maj. Academy staff were appointed as Assistant Professors during the opening ceremony for Class 76. The ceremony took place on August 12 at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence on Fort Bliss, TX.
A New Chapter in Leadership: The Sergeants Major Academy Welcomes Class 76
