    A New Chapter in Leadership: The Sergeants Major Academy Welcomes Class 76

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence Welcomes Class 76 to the Sergeants Major Academy

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Story by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    The room buzzed with anticipation, a palpable energy that filled the space not as a mere classroom, but as a crucible. Here, at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, Sergeants Major Academy, the next generation of military leaders was about to be forged. As the speaker stepped up to the podium, her voice filled the air, painting a picture of a legacy built brick by painstaking brick over nearly five decades. This was a place of unwavering dedication, rigorous scholarship, and the relentless pursuit of excellence—a place that didn't just hold a title, it earned it.

    On August 12, 2025, with the arrival of Class 76, a new chapter began. Looking around the room, one could see the faces of experience—men and women who dedicated their lives to service and leadership, now brought together to continue a storied history. They were the future, ready to be shaped and honed into the leaders who would carry the torch of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps forward. With their arrival, the academy's legacy of excellence and dedication was not just being upheld; it was being renewed.

