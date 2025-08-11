Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Academy Staff Appointed as Assistant Professors

    Sgt. Maj. Academy Staff Appointed as Assistant Professors

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    Sgt. Maj. Academy staff were appointed as Assistant Professors during the opening ceremony for Class 76. The ceremony took place on August 12 at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence on Fort Bliss, TX.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
