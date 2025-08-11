The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence welcomes Class 76 to the Sergeants Major Academy at an opening ceremony on August 12 at Fort Bliss, TX.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 19:42
|Photo ID:
|9257949
|VIRIN:
|250812-A-QP427-9742
|Resolution:
|5514x3179
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence Welcomes Class 76 to the Sergeants Major Academy [Image 17 of 17], by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS
A New Chapter in Leadership: The Sergeants Major Academy Welcomes Class 76
