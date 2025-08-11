II MEF Participates in Scarlet Dragon 25-3

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Andrew Sherman, an air watch officer assigned II Marine Expeditionary Force, briefs U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, the commanding general of II MEF, during exercise Scarlet Dragon 25-3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 14, 2025. Beginning in 2020, the Scarlet Dragon series of exercises were founded by XVIII Airborne Corps to serve as a venue for all services, to use data, artificial intelligence, and Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control to enable decision dominance in training their mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 16:26
|Photo ID:
|9257531
|VIRIN:
|250814-M-WM087-1055
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|25.53 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
