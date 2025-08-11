Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    II MEF Participates in Scarlet Dragon 25-3 [Image 3 of 5]

    II MEF Participates in Scarlet Dragon 25-3

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew King 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, the commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, left, receives a brief during exercise Scarlet Dragon 25-3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 14, 2025. Beginning in 2020, the Scarlet Dragon series of exercises were founded by XVIII Airborne Corps to serve as a venue for all services, to use data, artificial intelligence, and Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control to enable decision dominance in training their mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King) (This photo has been altered due to security reasons by blurring the whiteboard in the background.)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 9257530
    VIRIN: 250814-M-WM087-1014
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 27.16 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
