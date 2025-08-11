II MEF Participates in Scarlet Dragon 25-3

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth, the commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, center, receives a brief during exercise Scarlet Dragon 25-3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 14, 2025. Beginning in 2020, the Scarlet Dragon series of exercises were founded by XVIII Airborne Corps to serve as a venue for all services, to use data, artificial intelligence, and Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control to enable decision dominance in training their mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 16:27
|Photo ID:
|9257528
|VIRIN:
|250814-M-WM087-1023
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|26.14 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
