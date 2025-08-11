II MEF Participates in Scarlet Dragon 25-3

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Thomas Gooslby, a Joint Fire Effects Control Center system operator assigned to II Marine Expeditionary Force, responds to a call during exercise Scarlet Dragon 25-3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 14, 2025. Beginning in 2020, the Scarlet Dragon series of exercises were founded by XVIII Airborne Corps to serve as a venue for all services, to use data, artificial intelligence, and Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control to enable decision dominance in training their mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)
