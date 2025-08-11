Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 FORSCOM Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 6]

    2025 FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Competitors representing I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, returns to their patrol base at the squad training exercise lane during the 2025 U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, Fort Bliss, Texas, August 14, 2025. Squads from across U.S. Army Forces Command competed in a Best Squad Competition, testing their physical endurance, tactical skills, and teamwork to earn the title of FORSCOM Best Squad. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)

    This work, 2025 FORSCOM Best Squad Competition [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Aysia Hightree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

