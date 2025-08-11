2025 FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Competitors representing I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, returns to their patrol base at the squad training exercise lane during the 2025 U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, Fort Bliss, Texas, August 14, 2025. Squads from across U.S. Army Forces Command competed in a Best Squad Competition, testing their physical endurance, tactical skills, and teamwork to earn the title of FORSCOM Best Squad. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)