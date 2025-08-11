Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Demarius Stewart, a competitor representing Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, participates in a squad training exercise during the 2025 FORSCOM Best Squad Competition, on Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025. Squads from across U.S. Army Forces Command competed in a Best Squad Competition, testing their physical endurance, tactical skills, and teamwork to earn the title of FORSCOM Best Squad. (U.S. Army photo taken by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)