U.S. Army Sgt. Demarius Stewart, a competitor representing Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, returns fire with his M4 carbine at the squad training exercise during the 2025 FORSCOM Best Squad Competition, on Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025. Squads from across U.S. Army Forces Command competed in a Best Squad Competition, testing their physical endurance, tactical skills, and teamwork to earn the title of FORSCOM Best Squad. (U.S. Army photo taken by Pfc. Aysia Hightree)