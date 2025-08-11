D.C. National Guard prepares for federal mission during JRSOI process

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

District of Columbia National Guard members receive a series of briefings as part of the Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration process prior to being deputized at the D.C. Armory, Aug. 13, 2025. The DCNG is uniquely commanded by the President of the United States through the Secretary of Defense. Guard members were activated on Aug. 11, 2025, to support District and federal partners in protecting property and the functions of government. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)