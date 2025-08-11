Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard prepares for federal mission during JRSOI process [Image 3 of 14]

    D.C. National Guard prepares for federal mission during JRSOI process

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Master Sgt. Arthur Wright, state public affairs officer for the District of Columbia National Guard, provides a public affairs briefing to members of the D.C. Guard as part of the Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration process at the D.C. Armory, Aug. 13, 2025. The DCNG is uniquely commanded by the President of the United States through the Secretary of Defense. Guard members were activated on Aug. 11, 2025, to support District and federal partners in protecting property and the functions of government. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 9256308
    VIRIN: 250813-Z-PI747-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    JRSOI
    D.C. National Guard
    National Guard
    DCsafeandbeautifultaskforce
    dcsafe
    Deputization

