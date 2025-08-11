Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard prepares for federal mission during JRSOI process

    D.C. National Guard prepares for federal mission during JRSOI process

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard receive certification of training and status forms to complete as part of the Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration process prior to being deputized at the D.C. Armory, Aug. 13, 2025. The DCNG is uniquely commanded by the President of the United States through the Secretary of Defense. Guard members were activated on Aug. 11, 2025, to support District and federal partners in protecting property and the functions of government. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 9256315
    VIRIN: 250813-Z-PI747-1004
    Resolution: 5318x3538
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard prepares for federal mission during JRSOI process [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

