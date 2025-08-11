D.C. National Guard prepares for federal mission during JRSOI process

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Maj. Margaret Serrano, judge advocate and attorney advisor for the District of Columbia National Guard office of the staff judge advocate, provides a legal briefing to members of the D.C. National Guard as part of the Joint Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration process at the D.C. Armory, Aug. 13, 2025. The DCNG is uniquely commanded by the President of the United States through the Secretary of Defense. Guard members were activated on Aug. 11, 2025, to support District and federal partners in protecting property and the functions of government. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)